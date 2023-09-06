TransmetriQ Adds Railcar Repair Maintenance Planning, Shop Finder Tools to Asset Management Offering

CARY, N.C.—September 6, 2023 (James Street Media Services)—TransmetriQ, a Railinc® brand that provides rail management software, has added Program Maintenance and Shop Locator functionalities to its Asset Manager offering. Together, these modules facilitate an integrated process for fleet maintenance strategic planning, shop identification, and repair work initiation.

The new maintenance planning and shop locator tools uniquely consider fleet location, current status and—most importantly—user-defined requirements to identify the optimal time and place for repairs and maintenance.

“Historically, it's been challenging to execute program maintenance and repairs in a way that causes the least disruption to operations,” says Gregg Phillips, product manager, TransmetriQ. “These new features aid fleet managers in identifying opportunities to execute maintenance, selecting a repair shop, and initiating the shop request, all within seconds—ultimately getting cars back into revenue service faster.”

Fleet owners who have lacked a central resource to plan and oversee fleet health and compliance initiatives can easily adopt Asset Manager as their single source of maintenance planning and fleet monitoring. With robust in-platform reporting, users can access insights regarding the status of asset maintenance and repair projects.

The TransmetriQ Program Maintenance module provides complete program support:

• Definition of program elements

• Description(s) of work to be performed

• Storage of drawings and documents such as technical specifications

• Single-source access to fleet health and location data

• Creation of alerts and notifications around maintenance work

• Views of individual car and program-level progress

TransmetriQ Shop Locator features include:

• Identification of potential repair locations based on car location, shop capabilities

and serving railroad

• Initiation of shopping requests to facilities within a specified distance

• Initiation of communication with shop(s) for availability, turn times and rates

• Automatic addition of work scope definition based on DDCT incidents, open alerts and optional program maintenance to shop requests

Shippers that lease or own their rail equipment need information to manage the safe and efficient use of their fleets. Asset Manager is designed to provide insights that help shippers and car owners gather and act on that vital fleet information, helping them improve cost control, car availability, and complex data management in one integrated solution.

Further information about TransmetriQ’s Asset Manager is available online.

About Railinc

Railinc is the railroad industry’s innovative and reliable resource for rail data, IT, and information services. The company deploys data that helps railroads, rail equipment owners, and other industry participants manage their businesses more effectively and efficiently. Railinc is the largest single source of real-time, accurate interline rail data for the North American railroad system. Located in Cary, N.C., Railinc is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads. For more information, please visit www.railinc.com.

About TransmetriQ

TransmetriQ is a group of Railinc transportation experts, product managers, UX designers, software developers, data scientists, and critical thinkers developing insights and solutions that help customers build businesses that compete and win. Our teams work to improve our current products and develop the next generation of business-oriented transportation solutions. Visit us at www.transmetriq.com.



