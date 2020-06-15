enVista Launches Accelerate Solutions to Help Companies Fast-Track Capabilities and Results

INDIANAPOLIS (June 15, 2020) – enVista, a global software solutions and consulting services firm, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce, announces today that it has launched Accelerate Solutions, a cross-section of enVista’s end-to-end supply chain and commerce solutions, that strategically deliver critical business results and capabilities within an accelerated timeframe, leveraging enVista’s nimble solutions, proven methodologies and deep domain expertise.

enVista CEO Jim Barnes said, “Speed is mission-critical to meet evolving demands in today’s market. enVista is helping companies leverage our proven solutions and deep domain expertise in an accelerated timeframe to deliver quick-hit results that make a significant impact on efficiencies, business intelligence, customer service, profitability and competitive advantage.”

Barnes added, “enVista scales projects and scope to meet clients' needs; sometimes our clients need full transformational projects, but sometimes it’s imperative they expedite targeted capabilities and business outcomes. We are uniquely structured to quickly and successfully deploy highly experienced, agile consulting teams and SaaS-based solutions in order to deliver critical capabilities for clients in a matter of weeks. It is not the big that eat the small; it is the fast that eat the slow. enVista clients are attaining competitive advantage through accelerated results.”

enVista’s Accelerate solutions are delivered in weeks or days, depending on the size and scope of the project, and represent a portion of enVista’s end-to-end commerce and supply chain capabilities.

enVista’s Accelerate Solutions

Accelerate OmniChannel Fulfillment

• Accelerate BOPIS (2 to 3 weeks)

• Accelerate BORIS (4 to 6 weeks)

• Accelerate BORAC (3 to 5 weeks)

• Accelerate Ship from Store (3 to 4 weeks)

• Accelerate Pop-Up Stores (2 to 4 weeks)

• Accelerate Dropship (6 to 10 weeks)

• Accelerate Micro Fulfillment (12 to 16 weeks)

Accelerate Unified Commerce

• Accelerate eCommerce (8 to 12 weeks)

• Accelerate Order Management (OMS) (8 to 20 weeks)

• Accelerate Point of Sale (POS) (8 to 20 weeks)

• Accelerate Omnichannel fulfillment (2 to 8 weeks)

• Accelerate Dropship (6 to 10 weeks)

• Accelerate Product Information Management (PIM) (8 to 20 weeks)

• Accelerate EDI & Vendor Onboarding (1 week to 6 weeks)

• Accelerate integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) (1 week to 4 weeks)

• Accelerate a Single View (8 to 20 weeks)

• Accelerate Shipment Expectation Management (1 week to 6 weeks)

Accelerate Store Operations

• Accelerate Store IT (2 to 6 weeks)

• Accelerate Store Operations (1 to 4 weeks)

• Accelerate Holiday Readiness (2 to 4 weeks)

Accelerate DC & Supply Chain Optimization

• Accelerate Robotics (12 to 16 weeks)

• Accelerate Inventory Optimization (8 to 12 weeks)

• Accelerate Supply Chain Execution Systems & Data Collection (16 to 24 weeks)

• Accelerate Slotting (2-8 weeks)

• Accelerate eCommerce Fulfillment (4 to 16 weeks)

• Accelerate LEAN Process Improvements (2 to 4 weeks)

• Accelerate Workforce Management (2 to 8 weeks)

• Accelerate Holiday Readiness (4 to 8 weeks)

Accelerate Transportation

• Accelerate ROI (4 to 8 weeks)

• Accelerate Visibility (2 to 6 weeks)

• Accelerate Direct to Consumer Shipping (3 to 6 weeks)

• Accelerate Sourcing (6 to 8 weeks)

• Accelerate TMS (10 to 16 weeks)



Accelerate Information Technology (IT)

• Accelerate Managed Services (2 to 6 Weeks)

• Accelerate Cloud (4 to 12 Weeks)

• Accelerate Hosting (3 to 6 weeks)

• Accelerate Data Security (1 week to 4 weeks)

Accelerate Adoption & Intelligence

• Accelerate Change Management (8 to 24 weeks)

• Accelerate BI (4 to 16 weeks)

• Accelerate Emerging Technologies (4 to 12 weeks)

