I can tell by the way you smell

Trade group publishes list of six vehicle warning signs you can smell.

Unusual Vehicle Smell? Time for #CarCare
June 12, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
Most vehicles start out with a “new car smell,” but there are other specific odors that drivers—whether truckers or regular motorists—should never ignore. Identifying these suspect smells early on can help vehicle owners avoid the hassle and expense of an unexpected breakdown, according to the Bethesda, Maryland-based trade group the Car Care Council.

“Unusual smells can be the sign of serious, and potentially costly, trouble for your vehicle. By acting quickly and making necessary repairs, you'll be able to breathe easy knowing there is no harmful damage to your [vehicle],” said Rich White, executive director of the Car Care Council, in a statement.

The council recommends conducting a sniff test of your vehicle to identify any unusual smells, including the following six warning signs:

  • The smell of burnt rubber could be slipping drive belts or misplaced loose hoses that might be rubbing against rotating accessory drive pulleys,
  • The smell of hot oil could mean that oil is leaking onto the exhaust system and leaving a telltale stain on the pavement underneath, 
  • The smell of gasoline is likely the sign of a gas leak in some area of the vehicle, such as a fuel injector line or the fuel tank,
  • The sweet smell of syrup may be a sign that a vehicle is leaking engine coolant from a leaky component related to its cooling system,
  • The smell of burning carpet could be a sign of brake trouble and a safety hazard, and
  • The smell of rotten eggs could mean a problem with a catalytic converter not properly converting the hydrogen sulfide in the exhaust to sulfur dioxide.
