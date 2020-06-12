I can tell by the way you smell

Most vehicles start out with a “new car smell,” but there are other specific odors that drivers—whether truckers or regular motorists—should never ignore. Identifying these suspect smells early on can help vehicle owners avoid the hassle and expense of an unexpected breakdown, according to the Bethesda, Maryland-based trade group the Car Care Council.

“Unusual smells can be the sign of serious, and potentially costly, trouble for your vehicle. By acting quickly and making necessary repairs, you'll be able to breathe easy knowing there is no harmful damage to your [vehicle],” said Rich White, executive director of the Car Care Council, in a statement.

The council recommends conducting a sniff test of your vehicle to identify any unusual smells, including the following six warning signs: