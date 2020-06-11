Dermody Properties Acquires 12.29 Acres in Atlanta for LogistiCenter℠ at New McEver

ATLANTA, Ga. — Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has purchased 12.29 acres for a new state-of-the-art logistics facility that has been named LogistiCenter at New McEver. This 176,463-square-foot, e-commerce-ready property at New McEver Road is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

Groundbreaking will take place next month and the building will be divisible to 77,500 square feet. It will offer build-to-suit office space and feature 34 dock high doors, two drive-in doors, a 32-foot clear height, 168 car parking spaces, a truck court of 130-185 feet, a 6” reinforced concrete floor with tilt-up concrete panel construction, and an ESFR fire protection system.



“LogistiCenter at New McEver is a Class-A logistics project near Acworth that will be designed to meet the logistics and distribution demands of all customers in this market,” said Greg Ryan, Southeast Region Partner for Dermody Properties. “This property offers both an attractive business tax climate, as well as proximity to all of the Southeast markets and distribution hubs, given its unique in-fill nature in Cobb County.”

LogistiCenter at New McEver benefits from easy access to I-75 from two, full-diamond interchanges and is in close proximity to Atlanta’s perimeter highway, Interstate-285. The property’s corporate neighbors include the headquarters of several large corporations in the area, including The Home Depot, UPS and Coca-Cola.

“This is an important and strategic location for us in one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities,” said Timothy Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Dermody Properties. “It’s also a hub for some of the country’s largest distributors, with 80% of the U.S. population accessible within a two-day drive.”

Austin Brannen and Matt Bentley of NAI Brannen Goddard represented Dermody Properties in the acquisition of land and will be the leasing brokers for the project.

LogistiCenter, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class-A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

For more information on LogistiCenter at New McEver, visit: https://dermody.com/region/southeast-region/property/logisticenter-at-new-mcever/.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested in more than 89 million square feet of logistics space. In addition to its regional office and company headquarters in Reno, Nev., Dermody Properties has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago and New Jersey. For more information visit www.Dermody.com.