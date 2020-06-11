Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Fortna Offers New Strategic Service for Companies to Assess eCommerce Fulfillment Technologies

Fortna Offers New Strategic Service for Companies to Assess eCommerce Fulfillment Technologies
June 11, 2020
No Comments

READING, PA (June 11, 2020) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, has launched a new eCommerce Fulfillment Technology Assessment offering in response to an unprecedented rise in eCommerce channel sales and rapid order profile changes. Companies must realign distribution strategy and assess the optimal plan forward to eliminate bottlenecks and fulfill a higher percentage of eCom orders with more speed and accuracy.

The Assessment, developed to embolden business continuity, guides organizations through various approaches and best fit technologies for near- and long-term improvement. Recommendations may include a retrofit of an existing facility, a micro-fulfillment solution or a fully automated order fulfillment engine designed to deliver fast and accurate order fulfillment, reduce dependence on labor and improve operational performance - all while addressing today’s requirements for health and safety for all.

“The new normal of distribution has accelerated customers’ expectations for rapid online order fulfillment,” said Andrew Breckenridge, Fortna’s Executive Vice President. “This eCommerce technology assessment delivers flexible and scalable solutions to help companies meet their customers’ demand for an efficient and seamless eCommerce experience,” he continued.

Media Contact: Cheryl Falk, SVP Global Marketing Communications & Business Development
cherylfalk@fortna.com

http://www.fortna.com/assessment
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
DC Network Design Strategy
KEYWORDS Fortna Inc.
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing