Fortna Offers New Strategic Service for Companies to Assess eCommerce Fulfillment Technologies

READING, PA (June 11, 2020) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, has launched a new eCommerce Fulfillment Technology Assessment offering in response to an unprecedented rise in eCommerce channel sales and rapid order profile changes. Companies must realign distribution strategy and assess the optimal plan forward to eliminate bottlenecks and fulfill a higher percentage of eCom orders with more speed and accuracy.

The Assessment, developed to embolden business continuity, guides organizations through various approaches and best fit technologies for near- and long-term improvement. Recommendations may include a retrofit of an existing facility, a micro-fulfillment solution or a fully automated order fulfillment engine designed to deliver fast and accurate order fulfillment, reduce dependence on labor and improve operational performance - all while addressing today’s requirements for health and safety for all.

“The new normal of distribution has accelerated customers’ expectations for rapid online order fulfillment,” said Andrew Breckenridge, Fortna’s Executive Vice President. “This eCommerce technology assessment delivers flexible and scalable solutions to help companies meet their customers’ demand for an efficient and seamless eCommerce experience,” he continued.

Media Contact: Cheryl Falk, SVP Global Marketing Communications & Business Development

cherylfalk@fortna.com