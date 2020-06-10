The new generation of energy-saving sand making machine is developed by absorbing the advanced technology of similar products at home and abroad. Its performance plays an important role in various ore fine crushing equipment. It is widely used in the crushing and shaping of metal and non-metal ores, building materials, artificial sand making and various metallurgical slag.

1. Excellent crushing and shaping effect

The sand making machine is a percussion sand making machine, which can not only break the ore, but also reshape the sand. It is often used in the production and manufacture of artificial sand, with even sand production and no powder phenomenon.

2. Small production loss

The non-contact labyrinth cavity structure of the sand machine is reasonable, which greatly reduces the wear of the equipment and reduces the operating cost; in addition, the wearing parts have wear-resistant protection, which reduces the maintenance cost and improves the service life.

3. Thin oil lubrication and reliable sealing

The unique design of thin oil lubrication system improves the lubrication performance and service life of the equipment. The high-performance non-contact labyrinth seal has no wear and improves the reliability of blocking dust.

4. Stable operation and long service life

The sand making machine adopts advanced technology. It runs smoothly in the production process. The reasonable impact angle design in the crushing chamber can reduce the friction between materials and wear-resistant parts and effectively extend the service life of the sand making machine.

The sand manufacturing plant covers a wide range, which can also be said to be a general term. Because the sand production line has common construction sand production lines and hard sand and stone production lines such as quartz stone and pebble. The technological process of these production lines is basically the same, and the main difference is that different types of sand making machines are needed for processing different sand and stone raw materials. The performance and processing capacity of different sand making equipment are also different.

After mining, the primary sand and stone need to be transported to the production line and sent to the corresponding mechanical equipment through the feeder. The function of the feeder is not only to feed the sand making equipment or other mineral processing equipment, but also to play a screening role in this process, screening the sand and stone. Generally, the sand and stone are directly sent to the crusher for coarse broken sand and stone classification by the vibrating screen after coarse broken. The sand and stone reaching the goal can be processed at the next level or directly used as the finished construction sand and stone products. At the same time, the materials that do not meet the target requirements will be broken again. The gravel processed by crusher can be used as the construction of large-scale water conservancy and hydropower industry.

sand making machine: https://m.sbmchina.com/products/vsi5x.html