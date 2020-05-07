Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Structure Upgrade of Sand Making Machine

Structure Upgrade of Sand Making Machine
May 7, 2020
With the acceleration of urbanization, the demand for aggregate is a big gap in the market, and the investment in the sand industry is very popular, with a broad prospect. However, the new requirements of environmental protection make users need to consider many aspects when purchasing sand making machine, carefully configure production lines, and select environmental protection machine-made sand making machine, which is the production trend. For the manufacturers of artificial sand, it is also essential only in this way can we take the road of sustainable new development, achieve green environmental protection and create a new world of sand and gravel industry.

Compared with the traditional sand making machine, environmental protection machine-made sand equipment integrates a large number of environmental protection technologies in structural design, production process, workmanship, etc., and carefully produces equipment to ensure that the equipment is lower carbon, environmental protection, and energy saving.

1. Advanced internal structure design, good sealing performance of the system, air circulation design inside the vortex chamber, can reuse resources, effectively absorb the working dust, reduce the impact on the external environment and harm to human body. The exterior is equipped with pulse dedusting device and noise reduction equipment. Under the dual function, the green and pollution-free production is basically realized.

2. Upgrade the performance, pay attention to the matching between parts, the internal structure and the external structure are consistent, the wear between parts is small, which can reduce the loss of equipment, the equipment can continue to operate efficiently and reduce the production cost consumption. After the optimization of crushing chamber, the treatment capacity is increased by 40%, and the capacity and output of sand production are increased.

sand making machine: https://www.sbmchina.com/equipments/vsi6x.html

