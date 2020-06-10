TVH in the Americas adds energy-efficient warehouse space

TVH in the Americas is going green with a recently completed warehouse expansion at its Olathe, Kans., headquarters facility.

The company, which provides replacement parts for the material handling and industrial equipment industries, has incorporated solar power and a host of other initiatives to improve the facility’s energy efficiency and reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

The 250,000 square-foot warehouse addition includes a solar panel installation on the roof that is projected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 3.5 million pounds in the first year and 79 million pounds over the next 25 years, the company said. An LED lighting system throughout the warehouse is expected to reduce energy consumption by 75%, and energy-saving HVAC controls and equipment “will allow for more consistent temperatures at a more efficient, energy-saving rate,” according to company leaders.

“These energy-saving measures help reduce our environmental impact and improve our community,” the company said in a statement Monday. “The expansion gives TVH the confidence and capability to grow its product offering and expand its footprint, at the same time ensuring this new warehouse addition benefits its employees, customers, the community, and the environment.”