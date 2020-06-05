National Forklift Safety Day 2020 - Sponsored Content

HAWKER® Committed to Power and Safety

HAWKER® is proud to support the annual National Forklift Safety Day, sponsored by the Industrial Truck Association.

June 5, 2020
Sponsored by:

Hawker

HAWKER® motive power solutions are the moving force behind diverse applications around the world. Our battery and charger products are designed for optimum power, long work cycles, and safe operations.

HAWKER® products offer many inherent safety-related benefits:

  • Full-shift power in demanding environments
  • Long life-cycle operations
  • A wide range of opportunity and fast-charge products to avoid battery changes
  • Modular, high-frequency charging eliminates downtime
  • ·Opportunity charging allows for quick charge during break times
  • Fewer battery change-outs needed
  • Higher productivity
  • Reduced total ownership costs

For more information on HAWKER® or our products, please contact a HAWKER® representative in your area by calling 877-7HAWKER, or visit us on the Web at www.hawkerpowersource.com.

Contributed by HAWKER®, www.hawkerpowersource.com 

National Forklift Safety Day 2020 National Forklift Safety Day Lift Trucks Lift Trucks & AGVs Safety & Security
KEYWORDS Hawker Powersource Inc.
