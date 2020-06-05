National Forklift Safety Day 2020 - Sponsored Content

MHEDA Provides Resources for Material Handling Companies

June 5, 2020
Sponsored by:

Your Industry Connection - MHEDA - Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association

MHEDA is the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. We provide virtual education, networking, and industry news to over 600 material handling businesses from 42 U.S. states and five countries worldwide.

Join MHEDA today and connect with our dynamic material handling business community. Gain access to best business practices, exclusive networking events, and customized industry data.

For more information, visit www.mheda.org, call 847.680.3500, or email connect@mheda.org.

Contributed by Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA), www.mheda.org

