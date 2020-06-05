MCFA’s “Engaged in Safety” Commitment: Reinforcing Importance of Forklift Operator Training & Certification

For National Forklift Safety Day, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), the leading manufacturer of Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, and Jungheinrich® warehouse products, is partnering with the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) to help raise awareness of forklift safety as part of its ongoing “Engaged in Safety” commitment.
MCFA continues its “Engaged in Safety” initiative to reinforce the importance of properly trained forklift operators through forklift certification. To help educate forklift operators and business owners, MCFA provides helpful resources on available training and safety tips.
“Keeping a spotlight on forklift safety is important all year long, but it is especially critical and relevant at this point in time as many businesses are beginning to return to work amidst this year’s COVID-19 climate,” said Jay Gusler, Executive Vice President of Operations at MCFA and ITA Chairman.
MCFA’s Forklift Certification Guide and FAQs are available to provide guidance and answers to frequently asked questions for those seeking forklift certification, including available training options, the basic legal requirements, and more. The following are some important facts about forklift operator certification:
For more information, or if your employees need OSHA-compliant forklift training and certification, visit MCFA’s forklift operator training program page to find the closest Cat® lift truck, Mitsubishi forklift truck, or Jungheinrich® dealer near you.
Submitted by Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc., www.mcfa.com
