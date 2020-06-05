MCFA’s “Engaged in Safety” Commitment: Reinforcing Importance of Forklift Operator Training & Certification

Sponsored by:





For National Forklift Safety Day, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), the leading manufacturer of Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, and Jungheinrich® warehouse products, is partnering with the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) to help raise awareness of forklift safety as part of its ongoing “Engaged in Safety” commitment.

MCFA continues its “Engaged in Safety” initiative to reinforce the importance of properly trained forklift operators through forklift certification. To help educate forklift operators and business owners, MCFA provides helpful resources on available training and safety tips.

“Keeping a spotlight on forklift safety is important all year long, but it is especially critical and relevant at this point in time as many businesses are beginning to return to work amidst this year’s COVID-19 climate,” said Jay Gusler, Executive Vice President of Operations at MCFA and ITA Chairman.

MCFA’s Forklift Certification Guide and FAQs are available to provide guidance and answers to frequently asked questions for those seeking forklift certification, including available training options, the basic legal requirements, and more. The following are some important facts about forklift operator certification:

What are the Benefits of Forklift Certification?

Complying with OSHA regulations will help to improve jobsite safety and avoid fines.

Forklift safety training covers regular inspections of forklift equipment, which can help reduce the likelihood of accidents and help increase the life of your lift truck equipment.

Fewer accidents and mistakes can also translate into higher productivity and efficiency while operating lift trucks.

A workplace attitude of safety is contagious, and if your employees reinforce the importance of safety, it can greatly improve the overall morale of your workers. While they may feel competent enough to operate a forklift, they may worry about others in their work environment who could cause an accident. Having regular training and certifying your forklift operators demonstrates to your employees that you care about their well-being.

What is the Forklift Certification Process?

Formal instruction on forklift inspection, maintenance, and safe operation must be provided. This can come in the form of a lecture, online training courses and videos, written materials and study guides, and other educational information on forklift operation and safety.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also requires practical (or “hands-on”) training sessions where the trainee successfully demonstrates the safe operation of the forklift. Training shall be completed by people who have the required knowledge, training, and experience to train forklift operators.

After training is completed, there must be an evaluation of operator performance in the workplace. This helps to ensure that operators are trained and certified to handle the complexities of their specific work environment. Training must meet OSHA 1910.178 standards and also cover forklift and workplace-related topics. You can find the specific training topics listed in the 1910.178 (i) standard.

Additional Resources

For more information, or if your employees need OSHA-compliant forklift training and certification, visit MCFA’s forklift operator training program page to find the closest Cat® lift truck, Mitsubishi forklift truck, or Jungheinrich® dealer near you.

Submitted by Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc., www.mcfa.com