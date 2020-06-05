Container xChange launches the first ever neutral trading marketplace enabling members to buy & sell

Hamburg, Germany - June 4, 2020 - Today, Container xChange, the online platform for container logistics, announced the launch of their trading marketplace. This is the first solution in the market that allows customers to buy & sell containers online without a commission from certified partners. “Especially now in times of COVID-19 with people working remotely putting a strain on personal relationships and live-meetings, transparency on the global container trading market offers a great opportunity to compensate potential losses and grow businesses in difficult times”, says Dr Johannes Schlingmeier, founder and CEO of Container xChange.

In addition to their one-way marketplace, Container xChange has now developed a second option for container owners to avoid empty container moves. Buying & selling containers used to be a risky business, but now with the neutral marketplace payments for transactions can be protected. The experienced service team at Container xChange is always there to personally assist. "The unique combination of a trading and repositioning containers in one platform opens up business opportunities that did not exist before", adds Jakob Hafner, "Our members can now quickly find containers in low price locations and move them to higher price locations everywhere in the world". More than 10,000 containers are already available on the neutral online marketplace - ready for buyers and sellers.

With the xChange trading marketplace you can:

Buy containers from certified partners within seconds instead of sending out mass emails and waiting days for a reply (if you have partners in that specific region at all).

Sell containers to vetted partners globally instead of only growing your network through going to trade shows, sending your stock to email subscribers or getting relevant traffic to your website.

Gain 100% transparency on who you buy from or sell to without added commission.

Get notified for containers that match your needs, was there ever an easier way of doing business?

Stop following up on invoices, xChange automates invoicing & payment handling for you



About Container xChange:

Container xChange helps forwarders get access to a 3rd party container equipment in more than 2500 locations. More than 300 companies such as Kuehne+Nagel, Seaco or Sarjak use our neutral online platform to gain market transparency, avoid demurrage & detention charges and increase their flexibility. Covering the entire transaction process from finding new partners to tracking containers and managing payments, Container xChange makes using 3rd party equipment and now container trading almost as easy as booking a hotel.