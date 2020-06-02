Dermody Properties Acquires 9.49 Acres in Las Vegas for LogistiCenter℠ at Sunset

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has purchased 9.49 acres in Las Vegas for a new state-of-the-art facility that will be called LogistiCenter(SM) at Sunset. This 151,200-square-foot, e-commerce-ready property at Sunset Road and Bruce Street in Las Vegas is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

The building is currently under construction and will be divisible to 20,000 square feet. It will offer build-to-suit office space and feature 33 dock high doors, six drive-in doors, a 32-foot clear height, 112 car parking spaces, a 135-foot truck court, LED warehouse lighting, tilt-up concrete panel construction, and an ESFR fire protection system.

“LogistiCenter at Sunset is another Class-A logistics project in Nevada that will be designed to meet the logistics and distribution demands of mid-bay customers in this market,” said John Ramous, Nevada Partner for Dermody Properties. “This property offers both an attractive business tax climate, as well as proximity to Western markets and distribution hubs.”

LogistiCenter at Sunset is located approximately 1 mile from the Interstate-215/Interstate-15 interchange, 5 miles from the Resort Corridor and within 10 miles of major FedEx and UPS distribution hubs. The property is adjacent to McCarran International Airport.

“We’re delighted to offer a strategically important location such as this one to companies seeking access to the Western United States and beyond,” said Timothy Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Dermody Properties. “LogistiCenter at Sunset offers a sound economic opportunity for new and existing customers in a state with one of the lowest labor costs in the region.”

Kevin Higgins, Garrett Toft, Jake Higgins and Sean Zaher of CBRE represented Dermody Properties in the acquisition of land and will be the leasing agents for the project.

LogistiCenter, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class-A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

https://dermody.com/region/nevada-region/property/logisticenter-at-sunset/

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested in more than 89 million square feet of logistics space. In addition to its regional office and company headquarters in Reno, Nev., Dermody Properties has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago and New Jersey. For more information visit www.Dermody.com.