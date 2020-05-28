Beemac Logistics Taps Trucker Tools to Improve Real-time Shipment Tracking, Carrier Engagement

RESTON, VA AND BEAVER, PA – MAY 28, 2020 – Trucker Tools LLC announced today that Beemac Logistics has deployed several of Trucker Tools’ cloud-based applications and tools, and is leveraging the company’s mobile driver app to streamline communications and interactions with truckload operators.

Beemac, which uses McLeod’s PowerBroker as its core transportation management system (TMS), has integrated its TMS with two complementary Trucker Tools offerings, and is using the company’s industry-leading mobile driver app to improve carrier tracking compliance and accuracy. The current deployment includes:

• Real-Time Shipment Tracking: Beemac brokers and shippers gain near-instant visibility to truckload moves in transit. Utilizing the Trucker Tools mobile driver app, and the embedded GPS features of the driver’s smartphone, automated shipment location updates are transmitted as frequently as every 5 minutes. Truckers moving Beemac loads can set tracking updates automatically, relieving them of manual calls and texts seeking shipment status. Updates are sent directly into Beemac’s TMS, where they can be viewed by Beemac’s customer service agents, as well as by shippers. The visibility app also provides updated ETAs and facilitates simple, direct communication with drivers.

• Digital Document Management: Truckers often struggle to get critical shipping documents to brokers and shippers in a timely and complete manner. With Trucker Tools digital document management, drivers, using their smartphone, can scan key documents and transmit them electronically, where they flow directly into Beemac’s TMS. This helps speed transaction processing and accelerates payment. In addition, since the transaction takes place over a secure, private, closed-loop network, truckers are protected against fraudulent activity such as “double-brokering.”

Partnering with Trucker Tools was consistent with Beemac’s overall technology strategy, which emphasizes cost-effective technologies that can boost efficiency, improve data quality and timeliness, and provide differentiated capability enabling Beemac to stand out from the competition – and with its carriers, explained Michael Ceravolo, Beemac’s chief commercial officer.

“Trucker Tools had the functionality we wanted,” Ceravolo said. “It’s a proven platform, enjoys deep support both from brokers and carriers, and with the integration tools already built and available with McLeod, it was a no-nonsense plug and play deployment.”

“When you can acquire cutting-edge third-party technology that is proven and already has wide market adoption, and complements existing capabilities, it’s pretty much a slam-dunk decision,” he noted. “Trucker Tools support team was phenomenal, they delivered on their commitments and now our operating team, customers and carriers are reaping the benefits.”

He added that the Trucker Tools mobile driver app, with its automated processes, simple, intuitive workflows, and a multitude of 17 driver-focused features and functions, was the largest differentiator. “As the market has shifted and shippers demand more and more real-time tracking, truckers don’t want to download multiple apps that only do one thing,” said Ceravolo. “When we polled our network the Trucker Tools app stood out as preferred because of its ease of use, and the many features that make drivers more efficient and life on the road easier for them. That’s critical and will become even more so as capacity tightens.”

Beaver, PA-based Beemac Logistics is a premier, multi-modal full-service transportation and logistics provider. The company provides purpose-designed, cost-effective transportation management solutions for customers throughout North America, partnering with over 25,000 independent carriers. Reston, VA-based Trucker Tools provides real-time shipment visibility, predictive freight-matching, automated booking, and carrier relationship management software tools for freight brokers and small-fleet truckload carriers.

The Trucker Tools mobile driver app has been downloaded by some 900,000 independent truckers and is actively used by nearly 140,000 small-fleet operators, who typically mange 10 trucks or less. This segment represents some 90 percent of truckload carriers in the market.

“We are excited to join Beemac as a key strategic technology partner,” said Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools. “It’s a great fit of both culture and vision. We are focused on being innovative and responsive in support of Beemac’s mission, goals and objectives to profitably grow their business and create enduring value for their customers.”