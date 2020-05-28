Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

DAT Names Nadya Duke Boone Vice President, Product

May 28, 2020
DAT Solutions has named Nadya Duke Boone Vice President, Product, reporting to CEO and President Claude Pumilia.

Nadya is responsible for product management, data science, delivery, and support across the entire range of DAT products and services, including the company's load board network and freight data and analytics business.

Prior to DAT, Nadya was a product leader at New Relic, a developer of cloud-based software that helps website and application owners track the performance of their services. She developed New Relic’s first artificial intelligence products and branding, led product for the development and launch of the New Relic One platform, and was general manager of its flagship product, APM.

Nadya’s previous roles include working as an IT director for a Fortune 1000 company, the first engineering leader at a startup acquired by Boeing, and product manager for multiple SaaS product launches.

