Dermody Properties Announces Completion of LogistiCenter℠ at Rialto I

RIALTO, Calif. — Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has completed the construction of LogistiCenter at Rialto I, Building 4, located at 1642 W. Miro Way in Rialto. The property sits on 19 acres within the Inland Empire West Industrial Market, and the building is immediately available for lease.

LogistiCenter at Rialto I, Building 4 is a 411,330-square-foot distribution facility that features a 36-foot clear height, 2,363 square feet of office space, 244 auto parking stalls, 75 trailer stalls, LED warehouse fixtures and an ESFR fire protection system.

“This is a state-of-the-art facility, centrally located in the Inland Empire and strategically positioned between the I-210, I-15 and I-215 freeways,” said Matt Mexia, Partner in Southern California for Dermody Properties. “This is just one of our projects in the region and we plan to continue to look for opportunities in this highly sought-after market.”

LogistiCenter at Rialto is located in the established Renaissance Rialto Business Park with immediate access to Interstate 210, Interstate 15 and Interstate 215. The Renaissance Rialto Business Park is home to a prestigious list of corporate occupiers, including Amazon, Target, Under Armour, Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, Niagara Bottling, Medline Industries, Monster Energy, Distribution Alternatives and Lifetime Brands.

“The Inland Empire is key for us as we continue to seek strategic acquisition and development opportunities that will benefit our customers,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “As the need for logistics and distribution space is ever-present, we continue our commitment to Southern California and surrounding areas.”

Dan de la Paz, David Consani and Jim Koenig, all of CBRE, are the leasing agents for the property.

LogistiCenter, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested in more than 89 million square feet of logistics space. In addition to its regional office and company headquarters in Reno, Nev., Dermody Properties has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago and New Jersey. For more information visit www.Dermody.com.