Logistyx Technologies Appoints Two Senior Executives to Leadership Team

Chicago – (May 21, 2020) – Logistyx Technologies, the leader in transportation management for parcel shipping, announced today the hiring of two new vice presidents to its executive team: John Berg, vice president of strategic alliances, and Alain Breillatt, vice president of product marketing. With over 50 years of combined experience, both new leaders will help advance Logistyx’s mission to provide unparalleled parcel shipping technology solutions.

Berg brings nearly 30 years of logistics, transportation and supply chain experience to Logistyx. As former owner and president of ProShip Software, Berg helped shape the TMS Enterprise software space. Before ProShip, he held development roles at ADSI, Olson Logistics, as well as 17 years at UPS. Berg’s record of entrepreneurial success and long-standing relationships in the supply chain software space combined with his knowledge in marketing, sales, product development and operations will bring a valuable perspective to Logistyx’s global team and technology solutions.

Former vice president of product management at ProShip Software, Breillatt, who specializes in product management, marketing and technology, brings a global perspective from fostering industrial innovation at Illinois Tool Works to creating novel analytics for CPG and retail clients at Nielsen. His more than 20 years of experience in product strategy and execution will help direct new product initiatives with an emphasis on further improving Logistyx’s industry-leading cloud transportation management system (TMS) for parcel.

“Bolstering our team of supply chain technology innovators with two seasoned leaders will help Logistyx continue to serve our customers through best-in-class parcel shipping management software,” said Logistyx CEO Geoffrey Finlay. "Especially as our customers navigate challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to continue our company growth through strategic innovation and trusted partnership.”

To learn more about Logistyx’s experienced team shaping the future of global parcel shipping and its all-in-one TMS for parcel shipping, visit www.Logistyx.com.

About Logistyx Technologies

Logistyx Technologies is the leader in Transportation Management for parcel shipping, providing an unmatched global multi-carrier network, predictive analytics and full visibility into customer deliveries. Its software boosts parcel shipping efficiencies and other business KPIs for many of the world’s top manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers.

Logistyx’s flagship software, TME, is the world’s first single engine specifically designed for parcel shipping. With more than 8,500 carrier service integrations globally, TME provides carrier compliance, predictive analytics and tracking on shipping from start to finish.

Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies also has U.S. offices in St. Louis and Tulsa, Okla. and international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, the U.K. and Singapore. For more information, visit www.Logistyx.com.

