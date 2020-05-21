AscendTMS Adds Free Real-Time Freight Data Center From FourKites

Tampa, Florida – May 21st, 2020

InMotion Global, Inc. announced today that AscendTMS, the world’s number one rated transportation management software (TMS), in collaboration with FourKites, the leader in predictive supply chain visibility, has bolstered its platform with comprehensive industry analytics, including enhanced real-time rate data, transit insight data, regional freight flows, border crossing times, port congestion information, pickup and delivery dwell times, and a host of other useful freight flow information to help AscendTMS users maximize profits. All free.

“Freight flow data and insightful freight statistics should be provided as a totally free commodity today, and it should be made available, from anywhere, to anyone that needs it,” said Tim Higham, president of AscendTMS. “It made sense that as we already provide the industry’s most popular TMS software with AscendTMS, as well as the industry’s most popular free rate matrix tool with InstaRate, that we’d take our freight insights and rate data to another level. Together with FourKites, we’ve seamlessly added all the data tools that the 27,000 carriers, brokers, and shippers using AscendTMS everyday were asking for – and it’s provided at no cost to anyone working in logistics. All this cool freight insight and rate data is literally available to anyone that wants it at no charge – forever.”

Prior to this offering, obtaining real-time freight data was expensive and it was often hard to understand. The partnership between AscendTMS and FourKites means that the hundreds of data points now presented in AscendTMS are highly actionable and simple to digest.

“Our thousands of AscendTMS customers told us that they wanted useful real-time data to help them make the right decisions - but they didn’t feel they should pay for it,” Higham said. “So, as AscendTMS and FourKites has all this data anyway, we decided to provide it for free to anyone. It’s the right thing to do. Better still, this is just the start. We will be adding a lot more data in the coming weeks and months to make it easier for our joint customers to lower their costs, maximize their profits, and find better paying freight every single day.”