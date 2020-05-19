Crown Equipment Updates C-G Series IC Lift Trucks for Heavy Lifting, Increased Maneuverability

Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, today launched the updated Crown C-G Series of internal combustion (IC) cushion tire LPG counterbalance forklifts, with capacity ranging from 8,000 to 12,000 pounds. The enhanced features and design of the C-G Series deliver robust lifting and agile maneuverability – even in applications with limited space – including manufacturing, warehousing, rail and freight, paper manufacturing and storage, and steel coil operations.

“This new generation of C-G Series 8,000 to 12,000-pound cushion tire forklifts represents a forward leap in technical and aesthetic design, drivability, operator comfort, durability and performance,” said Rob Chaney, IC marketing product manager, Crown Equipment. “The updated C-G Series includes both standard and box car counterweight models, each with capacities of 8,000, 10,000 and 12,000 pounds, and available with limited and full-free lift two-stage, three-stage and four-stage masts.

With a shorter head length than standard models, box car models have a smaller footprint for even more compact turns in limited space environments, according to Chaney. He added, “Despite their small footprint, all C-G Series forklift models feature a spacious operator compartment, generous floorboard and conveniently placed controls to provide shift-long operator comfort.”

“Key features that set C-G Series forklifts apart in superior durability, uptime and performance include the 3.8-liter Kubota industrial LPG engine, enclosed disc brakes with a 5-year/10,000-hour warranty, a cast iron drive axle, and an improved flow hydraulic system, which lowers fluid temperature, promoting improved forklift and attachment operation,” said Chaney.

A standard industrial dual core radiator further boosts the durability of C-G Series forklifts, with separate cooling for the engine and transmission. An optional open core dual radiator, with open core fins that resist clogging, is available for use in applications with dust, fibers, paper and other debris. Vented side panels are standard on box car models and optional on standard models and allow heat to escape from the engine compartment for operator comfort and to help cool the powertrain.

Several other features promote operator comfort and ease of operation. These include a tilting and telescoping steering column; a standard suspension seat; seat deck mounted levers; an easy to read LCD display; a low step height and sculpted seat for easy entry and exit; a conveniently accessible rear post handle with horn button; and an electronic switch park brake, which replaces a mechanical parking brake, reducing maintenance and creating more floorboard space. Additional comfort and convenience options are also available.

