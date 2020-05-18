Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Heat beware, Cold Front by Big Ass Fans is here.

Heat beware, Cold Front by Big Ass Fans is here.
May 18, 2020
No Comments

Cold Front by Big Ass Fans brings a full range of customer options for use in spaces of all sizes and applications, delivering a dramatic temperature reduction up to 33 °F (18 °C).

Capable of covering anywhere from 600 to 6,500 square feet (55 to 600 square meters), the Cold Front lineup (pictured at top right) allows owners to cool at a fraction of the cost of air conditioning, plus take comfort outside and on the go with ease.

Featuring a thicker, more durable, chemically treated media coated in a thermosetting resin compared to similar products, Cold Front units are able to:
Resist algae and mold growth
Hold up to frequent cleanings and abuse
Prevent dirt and other particles from penetrating into the substrate

With Cold Front’s variable-speed controls, maintaining the perfect temperature is as simple as turning a dial. Designed for convenience, all Cold Front models feature locking swivel casters, automatic low-water shutoff, and an easily accessible drain plug, while the largest model (pictured at bottom right) adds a backlit LCD display, premium remote, occupancy sensor for hands-free operation, and an auto-dry function to maximize media lifespan and keep the cooler in peak condition.

For more information, visit bigassfans.com or call 877-244-3267.

https://www.bigassfans.com/evaporative-coolers/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Defense Logistics Material Handling Safety & Security
KEYWORDS Big Ass Fans
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

Ce07a412-3254-46f2-bcd7-87a699e52cdd

Big Ass Fans Powerfoil X3.0: The Best-Selling Big Fan in the World

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Powerfoil X3.0’s superior hub and airfoil systems deliver unmatched airflow to big spaces, powered by a purpose-built NitroSeal™ drive system and supported by world-class safety features. With premium materials and precise engineering, Powerfoil X3.0 improves comfort, safety, and efficiency in any DC.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing