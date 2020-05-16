INBOUND

Global Lifting Awareness Day scheduled for July 9

Lifting equipment group organizes social media campaign to raise awareness of high-quality lifting practices.

May 16, 2020
GLAD 2020 Global Lifting Awareness Day 9 JulyIt appears the logistics and supply chain world will have plenty to celebrate this summer. Just a month after National Forklift Safety Day, industry players will observe Global Lifting Awareness Day (GLAD). Organized by the U.K. industry group Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA), the July 9 event will focus on lifting’s vital role in end-user supply chains.

The centerpiece of the celebration will be a social media campaign aimed at raising awareness of high-quality lifting practices. Event organizers are encouraging LEEA members and representatives from the wider lifting community—including manufacturers and end-users—to share their thoughts on “the things in lifting they are GLAD about” using the #GLAD2020 hashtag.

“All too often, our industry is hidden, ignored, or unrecognized by end-users and certainly by some of the supply chains that we serve,” LEEA CEO Ross Moloney said in a release. “Global Lifting Awareness Day is about getting the whole industry and the associated supply chains to recognize the importance of high standards in lifting, the significance of quality, and how to ensure lifting best practice.”

