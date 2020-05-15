Ahold Delhaize USA expands cold-storage space with Americold partnership

Grocery distributor Ahold Delhaize USA is partnering with temperature-controlled storage specialist Americold to expand and improve its cold-storage capabilities, the companies said Thursday. The move is part of a previously announced plan to build two fully automated, cold-storage warehouses that will support its brands in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic; those brands include Stop & Shop, Peapod, Hannaford, Food Lion, and others, the company said.

The plan will expand cold-storage space by 24 million cubic feet, or 500,000 square feet. The facilities will be located in Plainville, Conn., which will serve Ahold Delhaize USA’s Northeast brands, and in Mountville, Pa., which will serve Ahold Delhaize USA’s Mid-Atlantic brands. The facilities will help with local product expansion, increased product freshness, and speed of delivery and will create about 200 new jobs, company officials also said.