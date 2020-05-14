Transport Pro Launches Online Load Booking for Carriers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2020 — Transport Pro, a leader in the transportation management software industry, announced today that they have rolled out a new feature called Book Now, which allows carriers to book available loads online in just a few simple steps.

In the ever changing logistics industry, where securing available capacity is becoming increasingly difficult, Transport Pro offers a convenient tool that goes beyond the traditional method of load booking. The Book Now feature allows brokers to share their available freight in real-time via their company website, where carriers can search loads, and book loads instantly with just a few clicks.

This is a superior option to exclusive portals that have limited participation, unverified data, and require internal teams to spend more of their time monitoring and managing those solutions. Transport Pro’s Book Now platform is baked right into its TMS, providing a seamless electronic booking solution for brokerage customers. When a carrier books the available load online, the load is automatically planned in the TMS, and notifications are sent to the freight management team alerting them of the activity. This ultimately makes load booking a no-touch process for operations teams.

“We’ve talked to a lot of carriers over the years, and hear the same request over and over. They are looking for a way to find good freight, with good rates, and have a tool to book loads right from their phone,” says Kenneth Kloeppel, Director of Technology of Transport Pro. “Most times drivers are in between stops with little time to spend looking for their next load. Our new Book Now tool gives brokers the opportunity to provide this solution to all of their partner carriers.”

This new and exciting feature provides immediate visibility and quick turnaround times to meet growing customer demands, while promoting trust between carrier and broker. In addition to the direct booking capabilities of Book Now, Transport Pro is working with partners such as DAT and Truckstop to integrate with their electronic booking solutions and anticipate full integration by the end of July 2020.

To learn more, or to schedule a demo, please contact a Transport Pro team member at 615-823-1937, or email info@transportpro.net.

