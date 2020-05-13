Honeywell Thermal Imager Detects Elevated Body Temperature, Helping to Keep People And Places Safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2020 -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced a new temperature monitoring solution that incorporates advanced, infrared imaging technology and artificial intelligence algorithms to conduct non-invasive, preliminary screening of personnel entering a facility.

The Honeywell ThermoRebellion temperature monitoring solution can be rapidly deployed at the entryway of a factory, airport, distribution center, stadium or other commercial buildings to quickly and efficiently identify whether personnel exhibit an elevated facial temperature. As individuals pass in front of a high-resolution, thermal imaging camera, their skin temperature is automatically detected within two seconds and displayed on an accompanying monitor.

This can alert a person with an elevated temperature to seek additional screening. In addition, operators gain reliable, real-time information about personnel entering their facilities enabling them to take measures to keep their premises safe and secure.

The Honeywell ThermoRebellion system can also identify if individuals are wearing the required personal protective equipment needed for entering the building.

"Protecting worker safety is the top priority for any building operator and today, more than ever, managers are looking for innovative solutions to enhance their health screening processes," said Renaud Mazarguil, president of Honeywell's Gas Analysis and Safety business. "We've developed this breakthrough technology to automate and streamline the monitoring of an individual's temperature and reduce the need for invasive monitoring. Honeywell is committed to developing new solutions to help workers, families and communities stay safe."

Honeywell is piloting its new temperature monitoring solution at two of its U.S. production facilities, including the company's new N95 face mask manufacturing center in Phoenix.

The Honeywell ThermoRebellion solution incorporates software powered by AI allowing for each individual pixel captured by the camera to be rapidly assessed for elevated temperature. The solution is easy to install and commission, and it is simple to operate with minimal training using an intuitive graphical user interface. The system also automatically logs data to simplify and standardize record-keeping for compliance, reducing the need for potentially error-prone manual tracking processes.

The system integrates seamlessly with the Honeywell Forge platform and Honeywell's Healthy Building Solutions that provide a holistic view of a building's health based on key factors such as air quality, social distancing, occupant flow, sanitation, wellness density and governance adherence.

The new temperature screening solution incorporates intelligent, visual monitoring technology from Rebellion Photonics, which Honeywell acquired in December 2019. Rebellion offers the oil and gas and petrochemical industries' real-time monitoring platform that visually identifies and quantifies gas releases to quickly detect and analyze leaks keeping workers safe. The business features a sophisticated AI software platform to provide operators with automated notifications for gas leaks, security issues, and fires.

Honeywell's Gas Analysis and Safety (HGAS) business delivers fixed and portable gas detection solutions for industrial, commercial and governmental applications where workers can be exposed to toxic or flammable gases. The business also provides protective gear for first responders and advanced electrical safety solutions for workers in high-risk environments. For more information about HGAS solutions, please visit safety.honeywell.com.

Honeywell (http://www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.