GS1 US launches GS1 Connect: Digital Edition

Industry standards group GS1 US will host a free virtual conference designed to help supply chain, e-commerce, and technology professionals stay up to date on trends and best practices this June, the group said Tuesday. The event replaces its in-person conference and exhibit that was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas the same month.

GS1 Connect: Digital Edition will feature keynote speakers, including Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as a series of live-streamed educational sessions across six tracks: retail, foodservice, grocery, healthcare, innovation, and technology. The event will also include an exhibit area, retail trading partner roundtable sessions, and a Startup Pitch Lab Competition that will showcase innovative products and solutions.

More information is available at GS1’s website.