GS1 US launches GS1 Connect: Digital Edition

Standards group’s conference to be held virtually, June 16-17.

May 13, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Industry standards group GS1 US will host a free virtual conference designed to help supply chain, e-commerce, and technology professionals stay up to date on trends and best practices this June, the group said Tuesday.  The event replaces its in-person conference and exhibit that was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas the same month.

GS1 Connect: Digital Edition will feature keynote speakers, including Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as a series of live-streamed educational sessions across six tracks: retail, foodservice, grocery, healthcare, innovation, and technology. The event will also include an exhibit area, retail trading partner roundtable sessions, and a Startup Pitch Lab Competition that will showcase innovative products and solutions.

More information is available at GS1’s website.

Industry Organizations
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

511ec99e-316c-4c5e-8c7f-433f962d2e49

Exacta Sentinel: Intelligent Conveyor Routing Software

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Exacta Sentinel from Bastian Solutions is an intelligent conveyor routing system that can be installed, configured, and implemented faster and easier than a traditional WCS. Standard functionality allows Exacta Sentinel to be offered at a lower price point and with shorter lead time and faster project...

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing