New orders for material handling equipment to decline into 2021

Covid-19 exacerbates slowing conditions, but increasing e-commerce may provide a silver lining, report shows.

MHEDA economic outlook
May 8, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Slowing economic conditions have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and business leaders should prepare for deeper declines in the second quarter before conditions begin to improve later in the year.

That's according to a quarterly economic forecast from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA), released this month. The members-only report points to an anticipated rise in gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter, followed by a “full-fledged recovery” in the second half of 2021, according to report authors from ITR Economics. Looking at material handling equipment in particular, the researchers said they expect new orders for material handling equipment to decline into early 2021. One upside to the risk is growth in e-commerce, which could lead to greater demand for warehousing space and material handling equipment, according to the report.

MHEDA's quarterly forecast is designed and written by ITR Economics, with insights into a range of markets, including U.S. industrial production, material handling equipment new orders, warehouse construction, and e-commerce retail sales.

Information about the report is available at https://www.mheda.org

 

Forecasting Material Handling
KEYWORDS MHEDA
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

511ec99e-316c-4c5e-8c7f-433f962d2e49

Exacta Sentinel: Intelligent Conveyor Routing Software

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Exacta Sentinel from Bastian Solutions is an intelligent conveyor routing system that can be installed, configured, and implemented faster and easier than a traditional WCS. Standard functionality allows Exacta Sentinel to be offered at a lower price point and with shorter lead time and faster project...

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing