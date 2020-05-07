RAYMOND CEO RECEIVES THIRD CONSECUTIVE PROS TO KNOW PARTICIPANT AWARD

Award recognizes Michael Field for leading initiatives to prepare for ongoing industry challenges



GREENE, N.Y., May 7, 2020 — Michael Field, president and chief executive officer of The Raymond Corporation, has again been named a Practitioner Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This is the third consecutive time Field has been named to the prestigious list. The Pros to Know award recognizes exceptional corporate executives who are leading initiatives that help prepare their companies’ supply chains for significant challenges.

“I am humbled to receive this award alongside so many talented and visionary industry leaders,” Field said. “As a team, our Raymond family works diligently to provide our customers with end-to-end intralogistics solutions to ensure their operations are always improving and always on.”

With more than 25 years of experience managing engineering and operations groups at industrial companies, Field has been instrumental in furthering Raymond’s mission of solving customer challenges in the supply chain and logistics industry with smart, leading-edge technology solutions.

Field joins 18 other executives on the Practitioner Pros to Know list who are recognized for leadership, vision, dedication and commitment to helping their customers best prepare for the business demands of the future.



“We commend this year’s recipients who provide outstanding contributions as supply chain leaders,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “We are all beneficiaries of their contributions, and it is our great honor to recognize the service they provide our industry.”

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit www.SDCExec.com for more information.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. In partnership with Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions, Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on.

For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

