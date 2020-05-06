Werner opens innovation arm to develop technology for trucks and drivers

Transportation and logistics provider Werner Enterprises says it is boosting its investment in technology and innovation by launching a unit to develop new solutions that optimize operations for drivers, shippers, and carriers.

Following its adoption of electronic logging devices (ELDs) and creation of a “Drive Werner” app, the Omaha. Nebraska-based company has now launched a division called Werner Edge. The initiative is designed to deliver improved performance, increased safety, and enhanced communication, according to a statement by Danny Lilley, Wener’s vice president of fleet systems and technology.

Innovations from the Werner Edge unit include:

a telematics solution that run on an untethered tablet, supporting a safer and more efficient experience, providing professional drivers with a smart workflow, best-in-class navigation, improved safety features, and reduced manual data entry.

a “Critical Event Management” platform powered by machine learning, that identifies and responds to safety events more effectively, providing drivers with coaching and accolades in real-time.

a “Breakdown Management” system that uses a cloud-based solution to simplify the repair order process during a road breakdown, getting drivers back on the road safely and without delay.

“Our drivers’ and customers’ challenges require best-in-class technology, innovation and talent. Anything we can do to make their experiences more productive and rewarding while simplifying their lives deserves our focus and attention,” Werner President and CEO Derek Leathers said in a release. “Werner EDGE combines our asset-backed history with our forward-looking logistics strategy to deliver innovative solutions that support our company and the industry-at-large, now and for the road ahead.”

Werner’s move comes a day after tractor-trailer manufacturer Daimler Trucks North America also moved to add more tech to its trucks, announcing a partnership with Platform Science, a developer of a platform for on-vehicle mobile applications.

Platform Science will now be Daimler’s primary on-vehicle fleet management software development and distribution partner, enabling customers to purchase and utilize third party telematics solutions and connectivity services directly from their trucks without aftermarket hardware installation, the firms said.

More specifically, built-in telematics hardware from DTNA will be available from the factory with Platform Science’s software, eliminating the delays, costs, and inconveniences of installing after-market devices, cabling, and antennas, according to Daimler. Drivers will simply need to bring an authorized mobile device and log into their new vehicles’ DTNA onboard telematics system.

“The inclusion of Platform Science in our connected telematics platform represents a leap forward for the industry, and more importantly, our customers,” Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of DTNA, said in a release. “The demand and the need for efficiency, safety and uptime has never been greater than it is today. With Platform Science, we will help customers avoid pre-installations delays, improve the fleet manager and driver experience once their assets are on the road, and help keep them moving forward as they keep the world moving.”

Concurrent with the partnership, Daimler Truck AG said it had made an investment in Platform Science via the company’s Series B funding round. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The investment by Daimler Truck AG in our Series B funding round is a great indication of our common belief that we have reached an inflection point for transportation technology,” Jack Kennedy, founder & CEO of Platform Science, said in a release. “The in-cab experience will now have the opportunity to keep pace with the ‘in-pocket’ experience that smartphones have taught us to expect.”

Editor's note: This story was revised on May 6 to include more information about Daimler and Platform Science.