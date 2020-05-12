The Rite-Hite® TS-5000 Trailer Stabilizer Can Help Reinforce Spotted Trailers at the Loading Dock

The TS-5000 Trailer Stabilizer from Rite-Hite® can help protect against landing gear collapse and help ensure your workers go home safely each night.

It The TS-5000 Trailer Stabilizer works by providing landing gear support for spotted trailers at the loading dock. It helps prevent accidents by adding support to seldom-used or rusted landing gear, which may collapse under extreme weight conditions or during the loading or unloading process. When the trailer stabilizer is positioned under a spotted semi-trailer at the loading dock, it will support a static load capacity up to 140,000 pounds. That’s 70 tons of added support!

The TS-5000 offers a variety of benefits including:

A 66-inch base plate for unmatched trailer stability that supports up to 65% of the average trailer width.

Up to 140,000 pounds worth of support to a spotted trailer that is critical for protecting heavy or uneven loads, and helping prevent trailer up-ending or tip-over.

An ergonomic handle design that makes it easy to raise, lower and move for workers of all ages and sizes to service nearly all trailer configurations on the road.

An optional communication flag that indicates to workers and truck drivers that the unit is properly positioned.

Loading dock managers and operations managers have a way to protect their workers from potentially hazardous or faulty trailer landing gear. Stabilize heavy and unbalanced trailers at the loading dock with the TS-5000 Trailer Stabilizer and help protect your most valuable asset – your people!

Get more information.