The Rite-Hite® TS-5000 Trailer Stabilizer Can Help Reinforce Spotted Trailers at the Loading Dock

The TS-5000 Trailer Stabilizer from Rite-Hite® can help protect against landing gear collapse and help ensure your workers go home safely each night.
It The TS-5000 Trailer Stabilizer works by providing landing gear support for spotted trailers at the loading dock. It helps prevent accidents by adding support to seldom-used or rusted landing gear, which may collapse under extreme weight conditions or during the loading or unloading process. When the trailer stabilizer is positioned under a spotted semi-trailer at the loading dock, it will support a static load capacity up to 140,000 pounds. That’s 70 tons of added support!
The TS-5000 offers a variety of benefits including:
Loading dock managers and operations managers have a way to protect their workers from potentially hazardous or faulty trailer landing gear. Stabilize heavy and unbalanced trailers at the loading dock with the TS-5000 Trailer Stabilizer and help protect your most valuable asset – your people!
