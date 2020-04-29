Dermody Properties Announces Completion and Lease of LogistiCenter℠ at Louisville Airport

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased the recently completed LogistiCenter℠ at Louisville Airport. Dermody Properties acquired the property from the Louisville Renaissance Zone Corporation (LRZC) in 2019.

The 17.1-acre property is adjacent to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) within the Renaissance South Business Park and has been fully leased to a global services company. Tom Sims and Kevin Grove of CBRE represented Dermody Properties in the lease.

LogistiCenter℠ at Louisville Airport is a 352,800-square-foot logistics facility located in the Southside/Airport submarket at 2825 Transglobal Dr. The building features a 32-foot clear height, 46 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 73 trailer parking stalls, 256 auto parking spaces and LED warehouse lighting.

“This state-of-the-art logistics facility is very well-suited for large companies with robust distribution and supply chain operations,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “There are countless advantages of this location relative to both the labor market and its proximity to distribution outlets.”

The majority of properties in the area are institutionally owned and leased to a variety of e-commerce, distribution/warehouse and assembly companies. The Southside/Airport submarket is the largest in the Louisville area and is home to the UPS Worldport and the Ford Louisville Assembly Plant.

LogistiCenter℠ at Louisville Airport is the fourth facility Dermody Properties has developed in the market over the last five years.

“This area of the country remains a priority for Dermody Properties as we focus on opportunities for new and existing customers,” said Timothy Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Dermody Properties. “This property is a prime strategic logistics solution in a region that is seeing continued growth in the manufacturing and distribution sectors.”

LogistiCenter℠, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.



About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested in more than 89 million square feet of logistics space. In addition to its regional office and company headquarters in Reno, Nev., Dermody Properties has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago and New Jersey. For more information visit www.Dermody.com.