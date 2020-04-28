Whip Around Launches Functionality in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Whip Around, the leading fleet inspection and maintenance software developer, has introduced new functionality to help fleet managers meet health and safety obligations and better prepare their businesses as COVID-19 continues to evolve.

To promptly identify infectious or potentially infectious workers, fleet managers can now ask drivers about their health and wellbeing through the Whip Around inspection app and then track, monitor, and manage responses in the Manager’s Dashboard.

With a digital history of employee responses, a business is protected from any unforeseen outcomes from unwell drivers, and GPS location stamps can be used to manage any possible fallout from unwell employees.

Furthermore, using the Reminders module, fleet managers are able to set reminders to inform employees of any company policy updates and to encourage them to practice good hygiene, wipe down company assets, and monitor their own health and wellbeing.

Tim Boyle, CEO of Whip Around, said: “We’ve been working with our customers over the past few weeks to develop new functionality that helps them quickly and easily manage the COVID-19 situation.

“At a time when distancing, communication and availability of information are so crucial, a digital solution can connect teams and form an essential component of a business’ response planning.”

To learn more about Whip Around’s new functionality, email sales@whiparound.com or call 704 489 3268.