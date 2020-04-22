Transfix offers increased freight volume to top performing carriers

Digital freight marketplace startup Transfix launched a program Monday to offer increased freight volume to its highest performing carriers, saying the invite-only system prioritizes the importance of logisticians and customer service professionals as opposed to fully automated technology.

New York-based Transfix says it uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to optimize the process of matching freight carriers with shippers, all the while reducing empty miles to help eliminate waste.

The “Core Carrier Program” now singles out “exceptional” carriers who meet requirements like high load volume and acceptance rate, low cancellation rate, and consistently strong performance with on-time pickup (OTP) and on-time delivery (OTD). In return, Transfix will invite those carriers to join the program, offering them increased freight volume, early access to consistent loads, a dedicated account manager, and 24/7 support.

Transfix acknowledges that shippers and brokers already steer loads toward their favorite carriers through basic “scorecard” approaches. But the new program formalizes a higher-level approach, consults the carrier company's management, and builds plans to create long-term partnerships. Over time, that approach can reduce volatility for both the shipper and carrier sides of the marketplace, Transfix says.

The new approach by Transfix follows a similar launch last week by the online truck brokerage Convoy, which now allows shippers to access real-time data on carrier performance from within the firm’s transportation management system (TMS). Likewise, supply chain visibility provider FourKites publishes a quarterly “Premier Carrier List” that includes some 200 brokers, carriers, and third party logistics providers (3PLs) that provide high-quality, consistent, accurate data on the vast majority of their loads.