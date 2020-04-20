Opex expands to Texas

New Jersey-based manufacturer Opex Corp. has purchased a facility in Plano, Texas, to accommodate rapid growth in the warehouse automation sector, the company said April 17.

Located in the metro-Dallas area, the 114,000 square-foot facility is in the heart of Plano’s research and technology zone, allowing Opex to access a highly skilled, diverse labor market, the company said. The expansion comes on top of a 10% increase in Opex’s worldwide staff over the last year.

“In a time when many companies are laying off large numbers of employees, we are fortunate to be in such demand as we continue to grow,” Opex CEO Dave Stevens said in a statement announcing the purchase. “The expansion into Dallas is a tribute to all of our hard-working employees, who continue to be key in the success of OPEX, and will allow us to better serve our customers’ needs.”

Opex is based in Moorestown, N.J., with additional facilities in Pennsauken, N.J., and offices in France, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company manufactures high-volume mailroom automation equipment, document scanners, remittance processors, and warehouse automation equipment.