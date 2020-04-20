Opex expands to Texas

April 20, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

New Jersey-based manufacturer Opex Corp. has purchased a facility in Plano, Texas, to accommodate rapid growth in the warehouse automation sector, the company said April 17.

Located in the metro-Dallas area, the 114,000 square-foot facility is in the heart of Plano’s research and technology zone, allowing Opex to access a highly skilled, diverse labor market, the company said. The expansion comes on top of a 10% increase in Opex’s worldwide staff over the last year.

“In a time when many companies are laying off large numbers of employees, we are fortunate to be in such demand as we continue to grow,” Opex CEO Dave Stevens said in a statement announcing the purchase. “The expansion into Dallas is a tribute to all of our hard-working employees, who continue to be key in the success of OPEX, and will allow us to better serve our customers’ needs.”

Opex is based in Moorestown, N.J., with additional facilities in Pennsauken, N.J., and offices in France, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company manufactures high-volume mailroom automation equipment, document scanners, remittance processors, and warehouse automation equipment.

Industrial Real Estate Strategy
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

825a073d-d3db-4754-a080-968bc415f15e

6 River Systems: Wall-to-Wall Fulfillment Demo from MODEX 2020

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
From MODEX 2020, watch as 6 River Systems’ Royanna Chappell demonstrates our wall-to-wall fulfillment solution. 6 River Systems can double or triple the productivity of your warehouse associates—at half the cost of traditional automation and without requiring any new infrastructure or changing your warehouse...

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing