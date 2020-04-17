Wabash National to idle production April 20-May 3

April 17, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Lafayette, Ind.-based Wabash National Corporation will shut down U.S. production between April 20 and May 3 as a cost-containment measure during the coronavirus pandemic, Lafayette, Ind.-based Wabash National Corporation will shut down U.S. production between April 20 and May 3 as a cost-containment measure during the coronavirus pandemic, the company said this week.

Salaried and hourly workers will be furloughed during the two-week idling of operations, the company said. Sales, warranty, shipping, and retail and service locations will remain open, however, as will all operations in the United Kingdom and Mexico. The company did not say how many production workers will be affected by the U.S. shutdown.

Wabash manufactures a wide range of trailers, truck bodies, and related equipment, and is one of the nation’s largest producers of semi-trailers. 

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mike Pettit, said the firm is well-positioned to weather the crisis.

“Wabash National is well-positioned from a liquidity perspective as we have prepared for an eventual downturn in our industry over the last two years. We recently bolstered our cash balance by drawing on our revolving credit facility and we expect existing cash on hand to be more than adequate to cover cash needs over this extraordinary period of time,” Pettit said in a statement Thursday. “We have modeled numerous scenarios and we believe that even under the most extreme assumptions the company has sufficient liquidity to comfortably meet its cash obligations for at least the next 12 months.”

  • To see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting the logistics industry, check out our Covid-19 landing page.
  • And click here for our compilation of virus-focused websites and resource pages from around the supply chain sector.
Coronavirus Coverage
KEYWORDS Wabash National
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

51d5b888-7bcc-41c7-b212-c2b357093e51

SnapFulfil Introduces SnapCart at MODEX 2020

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
SnapCart is a brand new approach to warehouse picking and automation. Specifically designed to support multi-order picking routines in the modern e-commerce warehouse environment, SnapCart costs less than a third of other robotic solutions. Using cart-mounted pick to light technology, it can carry up to 48 totes and...

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing