Korber and Vargo launch mutual referral program for logistics tech

German logistics technology provider Korber AG is continuing to build partnerships and integrations with a wide range of supply chain partners, announcing a link-up Tuesday with the material handling solutions company Vargo Solutions.

The alliance establishes a referral program between the two companies, wherein Körber will offer Vargo’s Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE) warehouse execution system (WES) and other solutions in North America, while Vargo provides Körber’s warehouse management system (WMS) as part of its design solutions for customers.

“In designing solutions for its clients, Vargo provides a comprehensive material handling systems integration approach, which includes designing, implementing and supporting optimized solutions based on the customer’s needs,” Vargo President and COO Bart Cera said in a release. “This partnership with Körber provides an integrated cross-selling model of products, which allows both of our companies to bring a total proven business solution to the industry.”

The announcement is Körber’s latest move to build a deep menu of offerings, spanning supply chain needs like software, automation, voice/vision/mobility, robotics, materials handling equipment, systems integration, and consulting. Korber’s supply chain division—formerly known as Körber Logistics Systems—consists of a dozen units acquired through a long series of acquisitions, including: Aberle, Aberle Software, Cirrus Logistics, The Cohesio Group, Consoveyo, DMLogic, HighJump, inconso, Otimis, Langhammer, Riantics, and Voiteq.

In recent months, Korber has moved to expand its reach even further through an array of alliances, including deals with Twinlode, Fetch Robotics, and Locus Robotics.