DACHSER expands Chile’s connection with Europe with new LCL service

Santiago, Chile, March 25, 2020 – DACHSER, a premier global logistics solutions provider, announced that shippers looking for direct access from Europe to Chile can now take advantage of its new fixed weekly schedule of LCL services departing from Hamburg to San Antonio.

“Referring to ‘less than container load,’ our new LCL service is designed to meet the specific needs of our customers with smaller merchandise quantities. The service not only optimizes efficiencies and reduces costs, but the fixed weekly schedule improves the planning process,” said Guido Gries, Managing Director, DACHSER Americas.

With this consolidated maritime freight service, DACHSER collects container shipments from several European countries and consolidates the freight at its warehouse in Hamburg. From there, the shipment departs out of Hamburg to its final destination of San Antonio. Through DACHSER’s robust network, this service connects Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia to the Chilean market.

With its constantly growing network across the globe, DACHSER is creating ideal conditions for keeping goods moving along the supply chain with its proven logistics capabilities. Businesses benefit from seamless connection of customer markets in Chile, including collection and delivery of their valuable goods, from door-to-door.

“An effective LCL service comes down to timing—from the coordination of the grouping of goods and to the fixed container trips between ports. Our management of this timing allows our customers the benefit of improved planning and transit times as well as transparency of their shipments,” said Mr. Gries.

Further, DACHSER offers interlocked logistics solutions through its DACHSER Road Logistics and DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics business fields, with services including transportation, warehousing and complementing value-added services. DACHSER also handles pre-carriage through its comprehensive European overland transportation network. This integrated service offers considerable benefits to DACHSER customers. These shipments can be tracked transparently from the supplier in Europe to a recipient in Chile or anywhere in the world.

“The service offers customers streamlined container coordination and management of all sea freight imports deployed on first class carriers to Chile,” added Mr. Gries. “Thanks to our extensive European logistics network we can offer seamless visibility from the door of the supplier in Europe to the final destination.”

The new LCL services add to DACHSER’s already existing LCL service offerings and wide range of rapidly growing destinations. DACHSER allows customers a greater flexibility and choice by continuing to increase the number of destinations served.

XXX

About DACHSER: A family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, DACHSER offers transport logistics, warehousing, and customer-specific services in two business fields: DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics and DACHSER Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: DACHSER European Logistics and DACHSER Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract-logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company’s offerings. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide. Thanks to some 30,600 employees at 399 locations all over the globe, DACHSER generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.6 billion in 2018. That same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 83.7 million shipments weighing 41.3 million metric tons. Country organizations represent DACHSER in 44 countries. For more information, visit www.dachser.cl