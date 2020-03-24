FedEx launches network for carrying Covid-19 test kits

As state and federal health authorities slowly ramp up Covid-19 testing services and drive-through tents to track and fight the deadly coronavirus, they suddenly have a need to ship those test kits, and have turned to FedEx Corp. to transport those critical test specimens.

Transportation provider FedEx Express today said it launched an operation over the weekend to help the U.S. government quickly move Covid-19 test specimens from more than 50 remote drive-thru testing centers at major retailers across 12 states and deliver them to 10 commercial labs.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services aided in collecting, packaging, and sealing the test sample boxes, using FedEx’ SenseAware track-and-trace devices before they were shipped for delivery by 8 a.m. the next day. In support of that operation, FedEx Express has dedicated 28 flight legs, as well as specialized pick-up and delivery operations. The company says it will continue to provide support seven days a week as more remote testing centers come available across the country.

However, taking on delivery of virus testing kits also presents the company with the challenge of shielding its employees from infection by the coronavirus as they work to handle and transport those samples. In response, FedEx has rolled out new health policies for its 475,000 employees working to fulfill the firm’s daily parcel delivery volume. In addition to following guidance from public health organizations, FedEx says it has:

suspended signature requirements for most deliveries, to help couriers and customers maintain a safe social distance.

promoted social distancing on the job, including measures at security screening, on employee shuttles, and in common areas.

educated team members about prevention, including hygiene and cleaning, via manager meetings, signage, and digital monitors in facilities.

disinfected cockpits, jumpseat areas, and aircraft lavatories to keep pilots healthy.

Those steps are similar to protective measures enacted by UPS as its employees continue reporting to work despite broad shelter-in-place orders and workplace closures mandated in many regions of the country, since package delivery is designated by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as being part of the government’s critical infrastructure.

For example, UPS has also suspended its usual policies for signature-required deliveries, saying that its drivers will still need to make contact with the recipient, having each consignee acknowledge that UPS is making a delivery and, if applicable, show government-issued photo ID.

That approach also complies with practices shared by the Customized Logistics and Delivery Association (CLDA), a trade group representing the time-critical logistics, delivery, and express air cargo logistics industries.

In a list of best practices for safely handling supply chain tasks during the Covid-19 pandemic, CLDA has shared a list of practices such as:

use paper signatures and pictures only for the [proof of delivery] to avoid passing a hand-held device between yourself and the customer.

avoid accepting a package for delivery from the shipping party’s hand. Ask the shipping party to place the package(s) on a surface from which you can physically pick up.

deliver packages to the customer by leaving them on a desk or other surface instead of hand-to-hand contact.

ask for the person’s name who just received the shipment or package and enter it yourself into your phone or hard copy manifest book.

