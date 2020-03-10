Modex 2020: Beumer introduces a new sorter for "smalls"

Beumer Group, a global supplier for material handling, automation and intralogistics systems, introduced a compact version of its BG Sorter for “smalls” or products weighing less than 18 pounds at the Modex 2020 supply chain trade show.

The new BG Sorter Compact CB sortation system is a high-capacity sortation system that features a tight curve radius, allowing the conveyor to make tighter turns than Beumer’s older compact sortation systems. The compact cross-belt loop sorter delivers the benefits of high-speed sortation while reducing per item handling costs, according to the company.