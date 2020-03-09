Modex 2020: Vanderlande highlights its scalable picking technologies

Automating your distribution center can be daunting. To help guide customers through that major change, material handling company Vanderlande is now offering a modular platform architecture of picking solutions called Evolutions.

Evolutions includes Vanderlande’s Fastpick, Airpick, and Storepick solutions, which have been developed for the e-commerce, fashion, and food-retail markets. Fastpick is a shuttle goods-to-person system, Airpick is a pocket sorter, and Storepick is a robotic solution.

“While it’s not as simple as plug and play, these are standard solutions that can be pulled together into a myriad of different combinations,” said Jerry Johnson, business development manager, at the Modex 2020 show.