Modex 2020: Vanderlande highlights its scalable picking technologies

Material handling company focused on helping customers with their automation evolution.

March 9, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Automating your distribution center can be daunting. To help guide customers through that major change, material handling company Vanderlande is now offering a modular platform architecture of picking solutions called Evolutions.

Evolutions includes Vanderlande’s Fastpick, Airpick, and Storepick solutions, which have been developed for the e-commerce, fashion, and food-retail markets. Fastpick is a shuttle goods-to-person system, Airpick is a pocket sorter, and Storepick is a robotic solution. 

“While it’s not as simple as plug and play, these are standard solutions that can be pulled together into a myriad of different combinations,” said Jerry Johnson, business development manager, at the Modex 2020 show. 

Material Handling
KEYWORDS airpick fastpick storepick
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

1846_powerfleet_thumbnail

PowerFleet

Channel: DCV-TV Channel 5
PowerFleet showcases its wirelesss IoT and M2M solutions for controlling, tracking, and managing lift trucks and other facility assets.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing