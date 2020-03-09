MODEX 2020: GNB highlights modular charger, new lithium-ion battery

GNB Industrial Power, a division of Exide Technologies, is showcasing its new, modular industrial charger and the latest version of its lithium-ion battery in booth 2814 at MODEX 2020.

“The GNB Fury X-7 modular, industrial charger is available in 2-bay (7-15 kW) and 4-bay (7-30 kW) cabinet power levels. Its multi-voltage, modular design powers 24-, 36-, 48-volt and 72- or 80-volt batteries, and the unit can be configured to charge multiple power levels,” explained Dawn Fitzgerald, marketing communications manager.

Compact and capable of both standard and opportunity charging, the product incorporates a unique safety feature for hot disconnects. The Fury X-7 is also equipped with a center cooling system that makes the charger less susceptible to environmental dust and contaminants. It also can be used to charge lithium batteries, Fitzgerald added.

For enhanced fleet management, the charger’s onboard Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities transfer battery and charger information to GNB’s cloud-based management tool. This allows users to leverage live fleet data to customize and compare various motive power options, as well as to run simulations of fleet performance before deployment.

Also on display, the LiFTFORCE LPX 2.0 lithium-ion battery is GNB’s next generation of this motive power source, noted Mark Jesco, senior director of marketing and stationary sales.

“There’s been such high demand, especially from large facilities, for lithium-ion batteries, our first model of this unit sold out even faster than we expected,” he said.

The newest model, Jesco explains, has been engineered with higher energy density to produce more power in a smaller, more compact footprint. “That results in even longer runtimes,” added Jesco.

“Additionally, every lithium battery is a smart battery because the technology needs a battery monitoring system,” he said. “That onboard system communicates key details about the unit’s functioning which in turn can be leveraged for remote monitoring and fleet management.”