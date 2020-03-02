newsworthy

American Trailer Rental Group acquires Advantage Trailer Leasing

March 2, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments
American Trailer Rental Group

American Trailer Rental Group (ATRG) has acquired Advantage Trailer Leasing, expanding the rental fleet company's business into Texas, the company said today.

ATRG is a family of companies operating under the Meisler Trailer Rental, Fleet Trailer Rental, and First in Trailer Service (FITS) brands, with operations in Louisville, Kentucky; Evansville Indiana; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Walton, Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kansas City, Kansas. The Advantage acquisition adds locations in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Longview, Texas, company leaders said.

The deal marks ATRG's fourth acquisition since June 2017 and gives the firm a total of 10 locations and a rental fleet approaching 13,000 units. The company provides storage, cartage, and over-the-road trailers as well as other portable storage options.

Trucking Transportation
KEYWORDS American Trailer Rental Group
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

6123031236001_poster_20200303

Easy pieces

Channel: DCV-TV Channel 2
TTI efficiently distributes billions of small parts each year from its new distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing