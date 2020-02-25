3Gtms acquires Pacejet

Transportation management software (TMS) provider 3Gtms, LLC has acquired shipping software solutions firm Pacejet, the companies said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will extend the Shelton, Conn.-based TMS provider's platform into new markets and allow it to better serve customers' complex shipping needs, company leaders said. Columbus, Ohio-based Pacejet provides cloud-based global shipping software to customers in manufacturing, retail, and wholesale industries.

3Gtms' growth has been fueled by investment from private equity firm Sumeru Equity Partners (SEP).

"We are excited to bring these two companies together, rapidly accelerating their respective productive roadmaps," Mark Haller, principal at SEP and 3Gtms board director, said in a statement announcing the deal. "Integrating 3Gtms' high-scale, ultra-flexible Tier 1 TMS platform with Pacejet's best-in-class shipping execution solution will enhance our capabilities to best serve our current and future customers' complex transportation and logistics needs."