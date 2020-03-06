ERP vendor Aptean acquires routing and scheduling software provider

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor Aptean said Wednesday it has acquired the British routing and scheduling software provider Paragon Software Systems Plc., a move that would expand its position in both supply chain solutions and in the European market.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The U.K.-based Paragon, which has its U.S. offices in Frisco, Texas, has seen strong growth in recent years due to the continuing rise of e-commerce and the rapidly expanding need for companies to support more timely and efficient deliveries. Paragon targets the food and beverage, distribution, and retail industries with transportation management software solutions such as routing, logistics, scheduling, and home delivery.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Aptean said the acquisition would help it continue to expand its global footprint. “We see numerous growth opportunities given Paragon’s strengths in route optimizing and home delivery capabilities,” Aptean CEO TVN Reddy said in a release. “This acquisition progresses our company’s strategy of delivering world class solutions designed to assist our customers in effectively running their business from the production floor to delivery to the end user.”

According to Paragon, the move provides a growth opportunity for both firms. “In joining the Aptean family, we are excited by the opportunity to accelerate innovation, advance product development, expand geographically, and tap into its best practice frameworks,” William Salter, managing director of Paragon, said in a release. “We see this as a unique opportunity to more rapidly advance our success whilst also building increased value for our customers and growth opportunities for our employees.”