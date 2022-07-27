Top 5 AI applications in logistics you need to know

Artificial intelligence (AI) has had a significant effect on the world and is one of the most revolutionary technologies with frequently used applications and products. From agriculture and farming, sports activities, and healthcare to security and surveillance, AI also has great value in logistics, where it alters how companies operate and provides advantages over conventional approaches. Most crucially, AI is engaged in and has the potential to change every aspect of logistics, including the effective planning and execution of the movement and storage of products from the origin point to the site of consumption.

How Can AI Be Useful in Logistics? Common Applications

AI can facilitate logistics in multiple ways:

AI can provide advanced analytics to make sure your choices are supported by evidence from the data

AI may be used to determine route optimization that uses the least amount of fuel and takes the weather into account

Automated devices can boost productivity and spot issues before they arise

Automated warehouses can guarantee faster order processing, more accurate order management, and workers' safety

AI may enhance the client experience by providing high-quality and individualized services

Improved Predictive Analysis

Sorting through data analytics, capacity estimation, and network evaluations may be chaotic and strenuous without the help of AI applications. AI can conduct all these logistical tasks and better forecast forthcoming demand by gathering more precise data and allowing logistics companies to embrace proactivity. By using predictive analysis, it is possible to predict the occurrence of events as well as make wise decisions regarding future actions. For example, by forecasting which region would commonly order a specific item, logistics companies might store things in a warehouse near the customer's location before they are ordered, thus, reducing delivery times. With the capacity to precisely predict what will happen, logistics organizations can stay ahead of the demand curve, giving them a competitive advantage in the transportation sector and reducing wasteful expenditures.

All this is partially thanks to robust and carefully annotated training data, based on which a model performs tasks such as pattern recognition, object detection, etc. This enables them to mimic human characteristics and even surpass our own capabilities. Annotation tools are needed to label the data to achieve this goal, ensuring the model's excellent performance and dependability.

Route Optimization

Traffic congestion, automobile accidents, road closures, and other unforeseen incidents may make delivery difficult. AI-based route optimization systems will provide efficient real-time route planning so that better service quality may be delivered to the customers. Advanced technologies also enable logistics organizations to manage and coordinate hundreds of cars at the same time, allowing them to allocate resources better, reduce fuel consumption, and increase vehicle utilization. In addition, machine learning algorithms can estimate client demand and match it with existing transportation capacity, allowing certain deliveries to be combined.

Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous vehicles can drastically minimize the number of empty and wrong trips because the vehicles automatically drive to the right shelf. They follow an autonomously designed program that minimizes blockages, collisions, and other impediments to the process, speeding up and improving the efficiency of a company's intralogistics. Besides, truck automation can ensure the safety of these big vehicles as well as the prospect of fuel savings. Autonomous vehicles can recognize objects and determine ideal routes by considering all conceivable events that may occur during the drive.

Automated Warehouses

In warehouses, common object detection tasks may be employed for automated categorization and identification of goods. Algorithms can use computer vision to detect goods while taking into consideration information such as product dimensions, weight, and so on. AI may be used to reroute things while they are in transit, change orders, and forecast demand. Companies may have in-demand products supplied as needed at local warehouses by adjusting orders following these forecasts. If the chain has more than one warehouse, AI can connect them to determine the most effective method for moving the inventory.

Finally, AI technologies deployed in warehouses may help increase worker safety by preventing any potentially dangerous scenarios. The warehouse automation may also spot suspicious behaviors like unauthorized access or work disturbance. When a cart or dolly is left behind or when an employee is not wearing a helmet, they can send out an alarm.

Quality Assurance and Customer Experience

Logistics companies are also using AI technology to automate the visual examination of items both before and after packing. In this manner, algorithms can determine if a product was harmed during storage or transportation. If minor scratches or broken parts are replaced with new ones, customers will receive undamaged products and be pleased. Additionally, AI can guarantee a better customer experience by personalizing and making product recommendations based on consumers' purchasing patterns and interests. This will assist in both retaining current customers and drawing in new ones.

What Kind of Future Does Logistics Have with AI?

Let’s take a look at a few important stats first:

According to Gartner, by 2024, 50% of Supply Chain companies will invest in technologies supporting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics capabilities.

By 2026, 75% of large businesses will utilize intralogistics smart robots in some capacity in their warehouse operations.

Embedded advanced analytics (AA), artificial intelligence (AI), and data science will be offered by more than 75% of commercial supply chain management application suppliers by 2026.

After reviewing all the advantages AI may bring to the logistics industry, we can anticipate a sharp rise in the use of deep learning-based AI systems by businesses seeking to improve their operations and remain competitive. The automation that deep learning algorithms provide is a driving factor for their adoption since it significantly lowers costs associated with all aspects of logistics and supply chains.

Final Thoughts

The primary objective of artificial intelligence is to imitate human intelligence-related activities like thinking, learning, planning, problem-solving, knowledge representation, perception, mobility, and so on. There is no doubting that AI is revolutionizing every sector of the economy, and logistics, where innovations are constantly being made, is no exception. Global logistics companies are eager to integrate AI-based innovative technologies into their daily operations to ensure efficiencies and new opportunities in this sphere. Interestingly, thanks to video or image annotation, Artificial Intelligence for Logistics may be applied at every stage of the Supply Chain, from product manufacturing through delivery to the final consumer. It aids in accelerating and streamlining several crucial procedures that rely on executing mechanical and repetitive actions. Improved predictive analysis allows logistics organizations to more effectively plan for emergencies, lowering the likelihood of accidents and other hazardous situations. Additionally, AI technologies may be helpful in avoiding unnecessary costs throughout the processes, arranging a safe and effective route, organizing on-time delivery, categorizing and identifying the items, and ensuring customer satisfaction. However, implementing these new technologies does not mean that humans and machines would engage in rivalry; instead, it attempts to increase supply chains' productivity and customer satisfaction through their collaboration.