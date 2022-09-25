Steve Geary on Global Logistics and Risk
Steve Geary on Global Logistics and Risk RSS FeedRSS

Stevegeary epub
Steve Geary is adjunct faculty at the University of Tennessee's Haaslam College of Business and is a lecturer at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly.

From Low Cost to Best Cost

Change is never easy, especially when we are the ones who must change.

September 25, 2022
Steve Geary
No Comments

An article published by McKinsey & Co. in August observed, “over the past year, many companies have made structural changes to their supply networks by implementing dual or multiple sourcing strategies for critical materials and moving from global to regional networks.”

This structural change pivots on the difference between low cost and best cost.  The shift extends through Tier 1 Suppliers through lower tiers.  The intent of a low-cost supply chain strategy is to present a low price to customers. A best-cost strategy adds factors beyond cost to the equation, like risk, lead time, and responsiveness.

The McKinsey article continues, “Ninety-seven percent of respondents [to the survey] say they have applied some combination of inventory increases, dual sourcing, and regionalization to boost resilience.”

We offshored, losing sight of the associated risk, for decades.  Time to learn what near-shore, re-shore, regionalization, and localization mean.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing