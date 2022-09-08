No wonder we are short of labor in the supply chain.

America’s posture in world trade, and the underlying supply chains, are more than robust. According to the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the United States balance of trade in goods and services deficit dropped to $70.6 billion in July. Exports hit the highest level in real dollars since tracking began over 70 years ago. During the recovery from Covid,, with reshoring and shifting market demands, are holding imports flat..

This success is happening despite the global disruption caused by Ukraine. Expect our labor shortages to continue. Expect wage pressure to continue. Expect inflationary pressures across the supply chain to continue.

Enjoy the ride.