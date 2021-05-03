Creating a Team of Problem-solvers: How Lean Enables Organizations to Thrive

Scott Chontos is the CEO of Malin, an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center. Malin, backed by nearly 100 years of Raymond’s innovative intralogistics solutions, provides best-in-class material handling products and services, including material handling equipment, connected technologies, energy solutions, and unparalleled service and support. Scott has been in the material handling industry for more than 30 years, starting as a technician and working his way up to Chief Executive Officer. He is a champion of continuous improvement and lean management principles.