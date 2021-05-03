One-Off Sound Off
One-Off Sound Off RSS FeedRSS

One Off Sound Off
Would you like to submit a guest blog post to DC VELOCITY? Fill out the submission form.

Scott Chontos is the CEO of Malin, an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center. Malin, backed by nearly 100 years of Raymond’s innovative intralogistics solutions, provides best-in-class material handling products and services, including material handling equipment, connected technologies, energy solutions, and unparalleled service and support.  Scott has been in the material handling industry for more than 30 years, starting as a technician and working his way up to Chief Executive Officer. He is a champion of continuous improvement and lean management principles. 

Creating a Team of Problem-solvers: How Lean Enables Organizations to Thrive

A look at how lean management can work within any organization, not just manufacturing companies.

May 3, 2021
Scott Chontos
No Comments
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing