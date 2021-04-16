5 Warehouse Efficiency Tips That Pack a Powerful ROI

As we slowly begin to move beyond the chaos and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a great time for reflection. How did your warehouse weather the storm? What were its strengths? Where were there unexpected gaps? How can this unprecedented experience be translated into an opportunity for growth?



Efficiency and flexibility are the pillars of a successful workflow. If you’re looking to make improvements this year, the good news is you don’t need to make a big investment to see big results. Here are 5 quick and easy tips you can make to maximize efficiency, and your bottom line.



Optimize Your SKU Locations

You may or may not already be doing this, but if you experienced unusual volumes and spikes in orders for specific products over the last year (toilet paper, paper towels and sanitizer, anyone?) it is probably something you would benefit from immediately. Take an honest look at what items are in demand on a consistent basis. To avoid costly wasted steps, SKUs where the volume has been higher than normal need to get prioritized both in terms of their location (more accessible, closer to packing, etc.) and in size (i.e. double up the bin size). And if you have a lot of single item orders for a particular SKU, then the next option is recommended for you too.

Implement Cross-Docking

Cross-docking is an excellent way to maximize your efficiency on single-item orders, especially where you have them backordered and customers are waiting. It basically works by skipping the Putaway Process during receiving of the item and instead, relabeling them for shipment as they come off the truck and get routed right back out the door of your shipping dock. Because these items are spending little to no time in your warehouse, costs associated with handling and storage are reduced and deliveries are made faster, making it a win-win for everyone.

Consider Cycle Counting

The demand and industry growth sparked by the pandemic is likely here to stay, meaning accurate inventory management is now more critical than ever. Cycle counting is an efficient inventory counting solution that allows you to count a number of items in a number of areas within the warehouse without having to count the entire inventory. Implementing regular cycle counts at least quarterly, and even monthly or weekly, will consume additional man hours now, but pay off in the long run with more accurate inventory and the labor cost reduced over time once it becomes a regular practice in your facility’s operations.



Go Mobile

Time spent walking back and forth to printers, computers and other equipment is a costly form of waste. 20 seconds here and 10 seconds there adds up to hundreds of hours of wasted labor costs over the course of a year. Eliminating just 8 minutes of added walking per hour for each worker saves thousands of dollars annually. Converting a stationary workstation to a mobile powered industrial cart is the easiest, most economical way to increase productivity of your current workers and critical processes such as our next stop, Receiving.

Master Receiving

Traditional Receiving docks suffer from TWO major problems – huge hidden costs from the extra footsteps taken by workers walking back and forth to a stationary printer for labels, and mistakes in Putaway when pallets left alone on the dock get mislabeled or put away without any labels at all. This is where mobility can be an incredible asset. Mobilizing your printers allows your Receiving team to print on demand on the Receiving dock, right at the pallet. It eliminates nearly all errors and all unnecessary footsteps. The best part? The small investment usually pays for itself within six months.



As you can see, it doesn’t always take a sizeable investment or interruption to your infrastructure to move the needle when it comes to warehouse efficiency. There are plenty of small changes that if implemented now, can make a significant impact by end of year. What updates are you considering in 2021?



