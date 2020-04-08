Dispatches
Martha_spizziri_172x214
Martha Spizziri has been a writer and editor for more than 30 years. She spent 11 years at Logistics Management and was web editor at Modern Materials Handling magazine for five years, starting with the website's launch in 1996. She has long experience in developing and managing Web-based products.

Introducing a New Podcast: Logistics Matters with DC Velocity

April 8, 2020
Martha Spizziri

Logistics Matters with DC Velocity

Starting this Friday, DC Velocity will bring you a new weekly podcast.

Logistics Matters with DC Velocity is designed to help you keep up with what’s happening in this fast-changing industry. Each week, our editors will discuss the latest news and developing trends you need to know about in order to stay ahead of the competition. The podcast will be a quick-hitting roundup, with each episode lasting about 5 to 10 minutes.

Join us for Logistics Matters with DC Velocity. New episodes will be posted each weekend.

Subscribe now on your favorite podcast service so the first episode will be waiting for you in your podcast player.

You'll always be able to listen and subscribe on our website.

Your hosts
David Maloney Ben Ames Victoria Kickham
David Maloney, Editorial Director Ben Ames, Senior News Editor Victoria Kickham, Senior Editor

