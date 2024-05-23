Supermarket tech firms partner to build omnichannel grocery platform

The retail technology firms eGrowcery and CresLane will partner to offer supermarket retailers with shopper-centric e-commerce solutions that integrate with in-person sales channels, the firms said Tuesday.

eGrowcery is a Michigan-based provider of white-label e-commerce platforms for the retail food industry, and CresLane Retail Solutions is a California provider of point of sale (POS) systems.

According to the partners, today’s supermarket retailers are increasingly adopting an omnichannel approach to merge grocery e-commerce with physical store interactions, aiming to create comprehensive insights into consumer purchasing patterns. Modern point-of-sale systems facilitate a unified shopping experience across various platforms, enable precise inventory management, and gather data to tailor business strategies. Simultaneously, e-commerce platforms ensure consistent customer engagement throughout their shopping journey.

To meet those needs, eGrowcery and CresLane will offer a suite of standardized technology solutions for grocery retailers, accelerating the deployment of digital and store technologies, improving promotional management, and enhancing both in-store and online customer experiences, they say.

